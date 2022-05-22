ENG
News War
Enemy missile was shot down over Fastiv district, - RMA. PHOTOS

Today, on May 22, an enemy missile was shot down by air defense forces over the Fastiv district.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Attention! Today an enemy missile was shot down over the Fastiv district by air defense forces. Previously, there were no casualties or damage. The information is being clarified. Residents are asked to remain in shelters during air strikes," the statement said.

