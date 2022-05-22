Ukraine needs to be rebuilt at expense of Russia, - Duda

Ukraine needs to be rebuilt at the expense of the aggressor, in particular through the payment of military reparations by Russia and the confiscation of Russian funds in Western banks.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada during his visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the Polish leader, Poland wants to actively promote the reconstruction of Ukraine's infrastructure after the destruction of the Russian aggressor. He noted that special funds are needed for reconstruction, and he will talk about this with world leaders during this year's forum in Davos (May 22-26).

"But let us remember that Ukraine must be rebuilt primarily at the expense of the aggressor, at the expense of the Russian Federation, which attacked Ukraine and destroyed Ukrainian buildings, Ukrainian industry, takes away the Ukrainian harvest and kills people in Ukraine," Duda said.

He stressed that Ukraine must be rebuilt at the expense of Russia's military reparations.

"First of all, this should go to the currently frozen foreign exchange reserves in Western banks (Russia - ed.), Which are huge," - said Duda.

He added that Russia had attacked Ukraine and that it was the one to pay for it.

"There is no doubt about that… It is clear who is the aggressor, who was attacked and whose land was plundered," Duda said.

