Finland confiscated 76 million euros of Russian property

The Finnish authorities have at their disposal frozen property of Russians who have been subject to sanctions, amounting to at least 76 million euros.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to Yle.

The Debt Collection Department froze, in particular, a large number of freight train cars.

According to Finnish media, more than 1,000 such cars were confiscated as a result of the sanctions. Their total cost can reach 20 million euros.

The Debt Collection Office also seized large consignments of valuable raw materials. For example, the port of Kokkola has a cargo of iron ore, valued at 40 million euros.

