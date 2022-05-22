Scholz promised to help Ukraine resume grain exports

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will take steps to help Ukraine export grain.

As Censor.NET reports, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to Sky News.

Scholz promised that he would "actively work" to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain and supply fertilizers to Ukraine.

As reported, the blockade of Ukrainian seaports has greatly complicated grain exports. Because of this, the world is forecasting a global food crisis. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said that Russia uses the blockade of food exports as a weapon during the war against Ukraine.

Read more: New EU sanctions against Russia: all trucks from Russia and Belarus must leave EU territory by April 16. VIDEO