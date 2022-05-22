Russians are shooting high-rise buildings in Severodonetsk from tanks - Haidai

Russians shoot high-rise buildings on the outskirts of Severodonetsk from tanks.

As informs Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reports about it.

He noted: "Orcs continue to climb like cockroaches in the Luhansk region, the Russians are transferring killers and equipment from other directions and the" Russian hinterland ". The racists are attacking our positions around the clock, trying to break through the defenses. The Russians are destroying the regional center, the shelling continues without stopping.

If the racists can take Severodonetsk, that will not be the point, the orcs will move on. After the Luhansk region, they move to the Donetsk region. The orcs will stop where they will be stopped by the Armed Forces. The Russians cannot defeat the Ukrainian army in battle, so contrary to the rules of war, they are destroying cities and killing civilians. "

