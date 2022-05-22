German Finance Minister Lindner opposed confiscation of Russian personal assets

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the Financial Times that he did not approve of the idea of ​​confiscating Russia's personal assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Lindner said he was against the confiscation of personal assets of Russian oligarchs," the edition said, Censor.NET reported, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Obstacles to the seizure of assets are very significant," the minister said, recalling that the rule of law guarantees the inviolability of private property.

At the same time, Lindner reiterated that the German government is ready to consider a proposal to confiscate previously frozen foreign assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. However, he stressed the need to study legal issues and consequences for the international order in the event of the seizure of assets of the Central Bank.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported with reference to the EU project that the European Union will study the possibility of using the assets of Russian individuals subject to sanctions to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

