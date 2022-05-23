ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7603 visitors online
News Prisoner swap War
9 018 33

Russian Foreign Ministry doesn't rule out possibility of discussing exchange of defenders with Azovstal

азовсталь

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs doesn't rule out the possibility of discussing the exchange of Ukrainian defenders for Azovstal.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication "RIA Novosti".

"Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko doesn't rule out the possibility of discussing the exchange of prisoners with Azovstal with Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Red Cross will not publish list of prisoners from "Azovstal"

Author: 

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (189) exchange (326) Russia (11641) Azovstal (202) hostages (610)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 