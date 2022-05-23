Russian Foreign Ministry doesn't rule out possibility of discussing exchange of defenders with Azovstal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs doesn't rule out the possibility of discussing the exchange of Ukrainian defenders for Azovstal.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication "RIA Novosti".

"Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko doesn't rule out the possibility of discussing the exchange of prisoners with Azovstal with Ukraine," the statement said.

