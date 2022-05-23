ENG
In occupied Melitopol explosion thundered and shots are heard, - mass media

In the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region explosion and shots are heard.

The local edition of RIA Melitopol reports about it with reference to eyewitnesses, informs Censor.NET.

"According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was heard in the area of ​​8 March Street and Kakhovka Highway. Black smoke clubs were visible. After that there were automatic queues," the statement said.

Also, the edition reports that Melitopol residents write on social networks about "suspicious activity of orcs".

