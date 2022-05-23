In occupied Melitopol explosion thundered and shots are heard, - mass media
In the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region explosion and shots are heard.
The local edition of RIA Melitopol reports about it with reference to eyewitnesses, informs Censor.NET.
"According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was heard in the area of 8 March Street and Kakhovka Highway. Black smoke clubs were visible. After that there were automatic queues," the statement said.
Also, the edition reports that Melitopol residents write on social networks about "suspicious activity of orcs".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password