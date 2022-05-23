In Luhansk region, occupiers opened fire on evacuation bus

An evacuation bus with residents of the Mountain Community came under fire from Russian invaders. People are safe, they were taken to a safe place.

The head of the Luhansk OVA Serhii Haidai reported about it, transfers Censor.NET.

"Despite the shelling, 18 people were evacuated from the Mountain Community. There are no safe routes. The evacuation bus with the residents of the Mountain Community came under fire near Vrubivka. Fortunately, all targets are safe. We use every opportunity to save people, risks together, together we rejoice when we approach a safe place: "Escaped!", - it is told in the message.

Serhiy Haidai emphasizes that evacuation and delivery of rubber goods are extremely difficult, only one flight is possible per day. There are more people willing to leave. The shelling is intensifying.

