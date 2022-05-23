Defense ministers from more than 40 countries took part in Rammstein-2, an online meeting on Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomed more than 40 countries at the second meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine, which took place virtually on May 23. The meeting focused on Ukraine's military support.

According to Censor.NET with reference to "RBC-Ukraine".

Austin thanked the defense ministers of the other 40 countries for their presence and stressed the progress made since the first meeting of the contact group at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany last month. He drew attention to Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom regarding the military equipment they provided to Ukraine after the meeting. .

"After a meeting of the contact group last month, Australia and Canada pledged to provide the M777 howitzers, and in just four weeks all these systems were delivered to the Ukrainians. The UK has also delivered missiles and a new short-range defense system, and many countries have been pushing for important new training missions, and we've seen these efforts really change the situation in real time, "said Austin.

The virtual meeting was joined by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. The meeting was also joined by four new countries that were not present at Ramstein last month: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ireland and Kosovo.

"Since the Russian invasion on February 24, more than 40 of our allies and partners around the world have stepped up to provide important security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself, and today we are honored to have defense leaders from 44 countries and NATO and NATO The EU, "Austin said.

