Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev said that all the goals set by Putin will be met.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"We are not chasing deadlines. All the goals set by the President of Russia will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, since the truth, in particular historical, is on our side," he said.

Patrushev noted that "the fate of Ukraine will be determined by the people living on its territory," and Russia allegedly "never controlled the fate of sovereign states."

He also believes that Russia has the right to demand reparations from countries that allegedly "sponsored the Nazis in Ukraine."

