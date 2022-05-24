ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8156 visitors online
News War
43 932 232

Goals set by Putin will be fulfilled, Russia doesn't chase in terms, - secretary of Security Council of Russian Federation Patrushev

патрушев

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev said that all the goals set by Putin will be met.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"We are not chasing deadlines. All the goals set by the President of Russia will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, since the truth, in particular historical, is on our side," he said.

Patrushev noted that "the fate of Ukraine will be determined by the people living on its territory," and Russia allegedly "never controlled the fate of sovereign states."

He also believes that Russia has the right to demand reparations from countries that allegedly "sponsored the Nazis in Ukraine."

Read more: Special operation in Ukraine thwarted West's plans to establish controlled regime in Russia, - Patrushev

Author: 

Patrushev (10) Putin (3152) Russia (11653)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 