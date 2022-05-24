Putin has not achieved his strategic goals in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a major strategic mistake by launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and failing to achieve its goals.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I do not want to speculate on his (Putin's) feelings, but he made a big strategic mistake, because I am convinced that one of the stated goals of this invasion of Ukraine was to reduce NATO's presence on Russia's borders. And the legally binding agreement that Russian President Putin sent to NATO in December, which he wanted us to sign, made it clear: no more NATO enlargement. And now it is gaining an expanded NATO presence. He has not achieved his strategic goals in Ukraine, "Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General pointed out that Russia's plan to seize the Ukrainian capital, behead the government and take control of Ukraine had failed. "He (Putin) was forced to withdraw troops from Kyiv and the north of the country, Russian troops are being pushed out of the Kharkiv region, and the offensive in the Donbas is very slow," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, currently no one can predict how the war will end. However, the fact is obvious: "Russia has not achieved its goals in Ukraine. There was a plan for a short-term military operation, but there was a very costly war for Russia."

Against this background, the NATO Secretary General also pointed out that Finland and Sweden have formally applied for NATO membership. He believes that NATO will be able to respond to all concerns expressed in this regard, including Turkey, and that the two countries will be admitted to the Alliance. According to Stoltenberg, when he started the war against Ukraine, Putin "wanted less NATO on his borders", but now he "gets more NATO on his borders and more members".

"The decision of Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership is historic. It shows that European security will not be dictated by violence and intimidation. All members of the Alliance agree that NATO enlargement has been a great success, spreading freedom and democracy throughout Europe. Therefore, I am confident that we will be able to find a way to solve all the security problems of the Allies and to welcome NATO's closest partners in our family of free states, "said the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.

