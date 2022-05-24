Ukraine will start construction of Eurorail, - Shmygal

Ukraine will begin the phased construction of a narrow European track to connect its European and railway tracks.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

According to the Prime Minister, at first it will be a combination of large hubs and large cities, and then a gradual expansion across the country.

Earlier in a conversation with the EP, Ukrzaliznytsia's operational director Vyacheslav Eremin noted that changing the track is "expensive, long and difficult, but necessary." According to him, the following stages are considered: Lviv-Kyiv, Lviv-Odesa, Lviv-Kryvyi Rih.

Certificate.

Trains in Ukraine run on a "wide" track (1,520 mm), common in the former Soviet Union. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as Belarus, use the same track. Most EU countries (except Spain and Portugal), on the other hand, use a "narrow" track (1,435 mm).

