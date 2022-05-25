Zelensky's conditions for resumption of peace talks are unconstructive, - said Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry called President Vladimir Zelensky's conditions for resuming talks "unconstructive."

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax, this was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko.

"It is hardly possible to assess this statement as constructive. Ukraine has been actively involved in the negotiations since the first day of the special operation and has not set any conditions.

If it sets the conditions now, it makes us doubt the sincerity of their desire to find a peaceful solution," he said.

We will remind, earlier president Zelenskyi declared that negotiations with the Russian Federation will resume in case of return to borders as of February 24.

