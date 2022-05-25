ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10301 visitors online
News War
18 812 57

Zelensky's conditions for resumption of peace talks are unconstructive, - said Russian Foreign Ministry

зеленський

The Russian Foreign Ministry called President Vladimir Zelensky's conditions for resuming talks "unconstructive."

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax, this was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko.

"It is hardly possible to assess this statement as constructive. Ukraine has been actively involved in the negotiations since the first day of the special operation and has not set any conditions.

If it sets the conditions now, it makes us doubt the sincerity of their desire to find a peaceful solution," he said.

We will remind, earlier president Zelenskyi declared that negotiations with the Russian Federation will resume in case of return to borders as of February 24.

Read more: China has chosen policy of being on sidelines, and Ukraine is satisfied with that, - Zelenskyi

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6323) Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (189) negotiations with Russia (550)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 