Route Lysychansk-Bakhmut is not blocked, - Haidai

The information that the occupiers allegedly cut off the "Road of Life" is not true.

The head of OVA Serhii Haidai reported about it.

"Luhansk region is NOT cut off! The Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is NOT blocked. Access to Lysychansk and Severodonetsk is available. In the afternoon, the media began to spread the news that the occupiers allegedly cut off the " road of life".

This is not true. The road is being shot, but today we were able to deliver rubber trucks. As of 1 p.m., it is possible to travel by road," he stressed.

"Some headlines, in general, cause outrage. Write "The Russians cut the connection on the highway Lysychansk-Bakhmut. Luhansk region in the cauldron?" Irresponsibly and manipulatively. Keep your assumptions to yourself. Have you thought about what will happen to the relatives of the defenders who defend the Luhansk region and relatives of those who remained in the region when they read it? What cauldron? Think about people. Trust only official sources of information," Gaidai added.

