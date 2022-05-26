ENG
Russia blames Ukraine for food crisis

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country accuses Ukraine of a food crisis.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Sprotyv".

For example, the ministry sent a letter to the president of the Moscow Association of Military Attaches (MAMA), the president of the Moscow Association of Air Attachés (AFOA) and the president of the Moscow Association of Naval Attaches (FNOA), accusing Ukraine of a food crisis.

In a letter, the Russian Defense Ministry accuses Ukraine of allegedly holding foreign ships hostage and not releasing them from ports under threat of execution.

"In turn, none of the representatives of ships in Ukrainian ports have declared their detention by force and everyone understands that they are hostages of an extremely critical situation. The situation created by Russia," the newspaper said.

