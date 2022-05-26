Ukraine has sent military aid to Azovstal seven times, - Budanov

Helicopters from the Ministry of Defense have repeatedly successfully delivered the necessary reinforcements to Azovstal defenders, but two helicopters were shot down during the fifth and seventh missions.

This was stated in an interview with the American military publication The War Zone зby the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"A special operation was developed by Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense specialists ... Each time the helicopters successfully delivered the necessary reinforcements. But during the fifth and seventh missions, two helicopters were shot down. Another helicopter was destroyed and flew to rescue the crew of one of the two downed helicopters." , - the head of Main Directorate of Intelligence noted.

According to him, in each mission (except one) flew two helicopters that carried food, drinking water, medicine and ammunition to the Azovstal fighters, and once 72 fighters of the Azov Regiment on board. In total, there are 16 helicopters.

At the same time, Budanov declined to say when these missions took place and what the losses were among Ukrainian servicemen.