Ukraine needs to legalize circulation of weapons, - Reznikov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukraine needs "not only liberalization, but also legalization of arms trafficking."

He wrote about it on the page on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

... Those who follow my statements know that I have long been a consistent supporter of the liberalization of arms trafficking.

First, I want to immediately dispel fears that they are discussing this topic and making decisions "out of time" because it is a war. Precisely because of the war, we must finally make long-overdue decisions. Including this. When the Russian occupiers invaded Ukraine, tens of thousands of our citizens, I emphasize - tens of thousands - received automatic weapons to protect their homes in the most "liberal" way. Because there was no other way. In many situations, this has been the deciding factor. But there are also problems, because the desire to own a weapon and the ability to handle it safely, to respect weapons - these are things that do not always go together," he said.

"Even before that, millions of weapons were in circulation in the country. Including undeclared weapons. I believe that Ukraine needs not only liberalization, but also legalization of arms trafficking. Ordering. Forming a culture of safe and responsible attitude to weapons," he said.

"Secondly, the law allows citizens to use any weapon against the enemy. I think it is logical not to create bans, but to regulate the use of weapons through the formation of a shooting culture. Effective use of weapons is not only personal skills, it is also a certain state of mind and the availability of appropriate infrastructure. I am convinced that Ukraine needs to develop a network of shooting ranges, shooting ranges, shooting clubs, and relevant competitions. That every citizen who meets reasonable requirements has the opportunity to learn to use weapons, maintain skills and - most importantly - to adopt a certain culture," the minister added.

"There is a widespread phrase that weapons make a person free. I am convinced that weapons should make a person first and foremost responsible. Free and responsible citizens will make Ukraine invincible," Reznikov said.