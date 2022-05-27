Enemy Su-35 fighter shot down over Kherson region - General Staff
A Russian Su-35 fighter jet hunting down Ukrainian assault aircraft was shot down in the skies over the Kherson region.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Today, May 27, at about 2 pm, a MiG-29 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter in the sky of Kherson region, which was hunting for Ukrainian assault aircraft. Glory to Ukrainian pilots!"
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password