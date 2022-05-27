Enemy Su-35 fighter shot down over Kherson region - General Staff

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet hunting down Ukrainian assault aircraft was shot down in the skies over the Kherson region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today, May 27, at about 2 pm, a MiG-29 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter in the sky of Kherson region, which was hunting for Ukrainian assault aircraft. Glory to Ukrainian pilots!"

Read more: Rashists stand on 2/3 perimeter of Severodonetsk, but city isn't surrounded, - chairman of CMA Stryuk. VIDEO