Ukraine invited to meeting of Defense Ministers of NATO member states

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will take part in the NATO meeting at the level of heads of defense agencies, which will be held June 15-16 in Brussels.

This was reported by the press service of the Alliance, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian Truth.

The Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Georgia, Finland, Sweden, and representatives of the European Union will participate in a working dinner on June 15. It will be closed to the media.

The Alliance promises to announce a more detailed program of events closer to the Defense Ministers' meeting day.

On the same day, the third meeting of the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense, organized by the United States, will be held at NATO headquarters.