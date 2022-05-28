Occupiers are exporting metal products from Mariupol, - Denysova

Following the theft of Ukrainian grain, the occupiers resorted to exporting metal products from Mariupol. To do this, they demined part of the seaport of the city.

The ombudsman Lyudmila Denysova reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The occupiers are sending 3,000 tons of metal products by the first ship from Mariupol to Rostov-on-Don. In addition, to occupy the loot more conveniently, the occupiers began to restore railway connections in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Before the occupation, up to 200,000 tons of metal and cast iron worth $ 170 million were located in the port, "the statement said.

The occupiers violate the 4th Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

"I appeal to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine," the ombudsman added.

