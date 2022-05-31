It isn't possible to restore mobile communications in Kherson region in near future, - State Service of Special Communications

It will most likely not be possible to restore mobile communications and home Internet in the temporarily occupied Kherson region in the near future because Russian occupants have interfered with the operation of network equipment in the region.

This is stated by State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Since yesterday, Ukrainian mobile operators, Internet services and telephony began to record first interruptions and then complete disconnection of communication in the Kherson region," the report reads.

According to information received from the companies, representatives of the occupation regime interfered with the operation of equipment by cutting power to equipment, disconnecting cables, etc.

"At present, residents of the region are left without Ukrainian mobile communications and Internet access, as well as without the ability to make national and international calls using landlines. Unfortunately, it will most likely not be possible to restore communications in the region in the near future because the relevant equipment is under the full control of the occupation regime and the Russian military," the State Special Communications Service noted.

The service adds that such actions of the occupants may be related to "the helplessness of the Russian army, which is suffering losses and cannot restrain the counterattacking actions of the Ukrainian military." "They fear that reports of the Ukrainian army's successes will strengthen resistance and activate the work of partisans in the Kherson region," the State Service specifies.

Read more: Kyivstar and Vodafone mobile communication disappeared in Kherson, - media

It is noted that the occupiers may try to connect Ukrainian users to Russian Internet networks and mobile operators, which are fully controlled by enemy special services.

As reported, in the evening of May 30, mobile communications and the Internet disappeared in Kherson and the Kherson region.