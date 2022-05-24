ENG
Kyivstar and Vodafone mobile communication disappeared in Kherson, - media

In Kherson, which was temporarily occupied by the rushists, the mobile communication of the two operators disappeared.

As informs Censor.NET, the correspondent of "Suspilne" reports about it.

"Kyivstar and Vodafone mobile communication has disappeared in Kherson," the statement reads.

