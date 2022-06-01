ENG
Germany will supply Ukraine with modern air defense system - IRIS-T - Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Ukraine the supply of a modern air defense system

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Der Spiegel.

According to the publication, Ukraine will receive the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system.

According to Scholz, it will help reliably protect Ukrainian cities from Russian air raids. In addition, the Armed Forces will receive surveillance radar, which will be able to detect artillery.

