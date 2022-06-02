Occupiers shoot Ukrainian officials in Mariupol, keep dozens of volunteers in prison, - mayor Boychenko

Racists in occupied Mariupol are shooting Ukrainian volunteers and officials for refusing to cooperate with local authorities and collaborators.

The mayor Vadim Boychenko reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

A fake DNR court has sentenced the head of a village near Azov to 10 years in prison, and at least one civil servant has been executed. Dozens of volunteers are also being held in the Olenivka prison. In March-April, they helped evacuate Mariupol residents and tried to deliver food and water to the blocked city. A Ukrainian judge, who has heard several high-profile separatism cases, is also awaiting the verdict of the fake republic. There are reports of torture against her," the statement said.

Read more: Occupiers in occupied territories follow "Nazi method", - Zelensky