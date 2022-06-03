Refusal to negotiate threatens Ukraine with loss of national sovereignty, - Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Ukraine's refusal to negotiate with Russia reduces the chances of a diplomatic settlement of the conflict and threatens Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.

He stated this in an interview with Al Jazeera, informs Censor.NET with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

"What threatens this? Unfortunately, this is connected with both casualties and destruction, and, finally, Ukraine may lose additional territories as a result of what is happening. Ultimately, this threatens Ukraine - a refusal to agree - in fact, one - the loss of national sovereignty," he said.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, some time ago Ukraine expressed a desire to "agree on key points, and in a relatively, in our opinion, realistic position."

Medvedev explained that this position was "to recognize the realities: both territorial realities (annexation of Crimea and occupation of Donbas. - Ed.), and realities related to participation in international organizations, including military blocs (refuse to participate in NATO and pursue a neutral policy in this direction. - Ed.) ".

Also, according to Medvedev, during the meetings of the two delegations on Belarusian soil, in Istanbul, and online, Ukraine allegedly initially agreed to "conduct a partial demilitarization and several other important things."

Read more: Medvedev threatens NATO with "catastrophic scenario" and risk of nuclear war over arms supplies to Ukraine

But later, according to the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, allegedly "under the influence of the calls that Kyiv hears from Washington and Brussels," Ukraine suspended the talks.

And now Medvedev believes that "the chances of a political settlement are deteriorating."