There is no alternative to our membership in EU, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine is not currently considering any alternative to joining the EU. And agreements with the United Kingdom on a defence alliance are security measures.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about this during a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"There is no alternative to our membership in the EU, our candidacy for EU membership. And no one offered it to us, and if offered, we would not agree," said the head of state.

He explained that the agreement with the United Kingdom on a defence union is one of the steps to guarantee Ukraine's security. But not an alternative to the EU.

"And talks with the United Kingdom on a defence union are part of a general process of providing Ukraine with security guarantees," Zelenskyi said.

