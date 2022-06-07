2 431 3
Occupiers are recruiting civilians in "filtration camps" of Mariupol, - Andriushchenko
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The Russian occupiers are sending out messages offering work in the Remand Prison and the Correctional Facility.
The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.
Subscribers of the occupation mobile operator Phoenix in Mariupol have been receiving such a newsletter from the so-called DNR Ministry of Justice in recent days. The occupiers are recruiting workers to concentration camps.
