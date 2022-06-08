Rashists are conducting propaganda poll in Kherson region - intelligence

The Russian occupiers in Kherson continue to prepare the ground for a pseudo-referendum on possible accession to Russia. In particular, fake "social polls" are being conducted in the occupied territories of the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Citizens receive calls from the telephone number 74994263534. People are asked to answer several manipulative questions that should affect their attitude to Russia, the war, the occupation, and Putin personally.

Key issues:

- How do you assess the situation in your region?

- How do you assess the situation in Kherson?

- What should "local authorities" do to improve living conditions?

- How do you feel about the "special military operation" in Ukraine?

- How do you feel about Putin?

- How do you feel about the Russian army?

- In your opinion, should Kherson be a part of the Russian Federation or follow the path of the L/DNR, or become a part of the "Republic of Crimea"?

- Are there any relatives in Ukraine and Russia?

- What should the Ukrainian authorities do: forget about the region, leave it alone, write off debts. What should Russia do for the region: improve education, pensions, roads, etc.? ", - Ukrainian intelligence reports.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine notes that the "results" of the pseudo-poll can be given as an illustration of the loyalty of the local population to the occupiers. After all, there is no control over the "purity" of the result of such a "study" and can not be.

"Most residents of the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region refuse to answer the occupiers' questions. Those who agree under pressure cannot give a sincere answer due to fears for their own safety. Therefore, even if a so-called "referendum" is not possible, the region may try to "join" based on the results of a "social survey" where Ukrainians allegedly "expressed support for the occupation regime," the intelligence service said.

Ukrainian intelligence officers reminded that according to a 2018 poll conducted by the Rating group within the Portraits of Regions project, 68% of Kherson region residents are proud to be citizens of Ukraine. 65% believe that the Ukrainian language should be the only state language.