Putin wants to destroy European Union, - Merkel

The goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin is to destroy the European Union.

This was stated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to Censor.NET with reference to the publication "Gordon".

"Putin's hatred and hostility is directed against the Western, democratic model. I remember talking to people very often and saying that he wanted to destroy Europe. He wants to destroy the European Union because he sees it as NATO's predecessor," Merkel said.

In the same interview, she explained why she was against NATO enlargement to the east in 2008 and said she had "done enough" to prevent the escalation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Ambassador of Ukraine Melnyk criticized Merkel: No hint of self-criticism