Business must share cost of war with the state, benefits for it must be abolished, - Finance Minister Marchenko

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko believes that the business benefits introduced with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia should be abolished.

He said this at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on finance, customs and tax policy, according to Censor.NET with reference to "Gordon".

"Our domestic resources for spending optimization are almost exhausted. The only way is to restore the economy, to restore taxes. Everyone has to pay taxes. It is not a question of raising tax rates or tough conditions for paying them, it is a question of business sharing the fair value of the war with the state, "the minister said, urging to refrain from" such decisions "and return the tax regime in force until February 23.

Read more: Shmygal called on international companies to resume work in Ukraine: Government will help you as much as possible

Today, the committee is considering Bill №7418 to revise some tax breaks submitted to the Council on 30 May. The initiator of the project is the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill proposes to mark the tax benefits introduced in March this year by Law № 2142-IX "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine to improve legislation during martial law."

The committee supported the adoption of the bill as a basis and in general, the vote in the hall will take place next week, said the People's Deputy from the "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.