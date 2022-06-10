Ukraine has one artillery unit for 10-15 Russian, - Skibitsky

Ukraine now relies on Western weapons, but little ammunition remains.

This was stated by Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, informs Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, Ukraine in this aspect loses to Russia at the forefront and now relies almost exclusively on weapons from the West.

"Now there is an artillery war. The future will now be decided on the front line, and we will lose in terms of artillery," Skibitsky said.

Now it all depends on what the West will give Ukraine.

"Ukraine has one artillery unit for 10-15 Russian artillery units. Our Western partners have given us about 10% of what they have," he explained.

According to Skibitsky, Ukraine uses between 5,000 and 6,000 artillery shots a day.

"We have used almost all of our (artillery) ammunition and are now using standard NATO 155-caliber projectiles," he said of ammunition fired from artillery shells.

"Europe also supplies lower calibre shells, but as they run out in Europe, the number is getting smaller," he added.

