Russia holds 40 cruise missiles in Black Sea

Russia has strengthened its naval group near Ukraine with another submarine with cruise missiles. In total, the occupiers are currently holding 40 cruise missiles on alert in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", informs Censor.NET.

"The threat of missile strikes from the sea remains high. 40 cruise missiles are on the alert, and 1 LLS (large landing ship. - Ed.) is also ready," the command said.

At the same time, the occupiers continue to blockade the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

