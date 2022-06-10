Sanctions against Russia will not be canceled after war ends - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that in order to abolish Western sanctions against Russia, it must end the war and come to an understanding with Ukraine.

"Sanctions won't just disappear when weapons are silenced. Russia must come to an understanding with Ukraine," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilnе.

The German Chancellor also said that he expects sanctions against Russia to be supported by all countries aspiring to EU membership, including Serbia.

He noted that the situation will change only when Moscow stops dictating conditions and starts to negotiate with Kyiv. Scholz stressed that Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty should be protected.

Read more: "Has anyone talked to Hitler?" - Duda criticized European leaders for calling Putin

"This is a terrible, senseless war that has been started for Russia's imperialist vision. That is why it is so important that the European Union and all of us stand in solidarity with Ukraine and help it defend itself against this attack," Scholz said.