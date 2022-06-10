Now best help for Ukraine's economy is quick grants, - IMF

Photo: невідоме

Now that Ukraine is at war, unleashed by Russia, the best support for the Ukrainian economy is emergency international aid, preferably in the form of grants; at the same time, a new IMF program for Ukraine would be relevant in the mid-term.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, Director of the IMF Press Office Jerry Rice made such a comment in response to a question from own correspondent of Ukrinform.

"Short-term support from Ukraine's international partners, in our opinion, should be focused on emergency assistance, ideally in the form of quick grants," the Fund representative said.

Commenting on how the Fund assesses the possibility of starting negotiations on a new IMF program for Ukraine, Rice said that this could be discussed in the medium term. According to him, it could be considered "in the context of large needs for reconstruction, as well as when conditions allow it."

Right now, Rice emphasized, the focus is on short-term support.

