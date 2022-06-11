ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13923 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
6 734 21
Czech Republic (138) volunteer soldiers (147)

First Czech volunteer soldier died in Donbas

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

чехія

The first Czech volunteer soldier who fought in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas died in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky, Censor.NET reports with reference to Czech Radio.

He confirmed the information about the death of the first Czech volunteer, published earlier on social networks.

It is reported that the man was a native of the town of Třebíč. Czech Television said he was killed by a mortar grenade.

Read more: Czech Republic plans to provide Ukraine with up to $ 30 million in military aid, - Chernokhova

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 