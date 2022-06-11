Singapore will hand over ambulances and rescue equipment to Ukraine

In response to Ukraine's request, the Singaporean government will provide a humanitarian aid package.

This was informed by Censor.NЕТ citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"In response to Ukraine's request, the Singaporean government will provide a humanitarian aid package consisting of nine ambulances, two fire engines, as well as a set of fire protection equipment, rescue equipment, minesweepers and medical supplies", - said the Ministry of foreign affairs in a statement.

It is stated that the package was compiled by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense of Singapore, taking into account the growing humanitarian crisis and the needs of Ukraine.

