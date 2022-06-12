Sweden banned Tetra Pak from delivering its products to Russia

Sweden National Trade Council has not allowed packaging giant Tetra Pak to import its products to Russia.

As Censor.NЕТ reports citing RBК-Ukraine with reference to Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

Exports of cardboard, paper and paint were banned in Russia under the fifth EU sanctions package, adopted on April 8.



Two weeks ago, Tetra Pak asked the Swedish authorities to allow exports to Russia for humanitarian reasons..



The producer, that manufactures seven out of ten packages of milk and juices sold in Russia, asked for an exception to be able to provide children with "humanitarian aid in the form of food." In addition, Tetra Pak said in its appeal that the interruption of exports may not have the consequences expected by Western countries - Russia will have "access to technologies that it does not currently have."



However, the council disagreed with the company and refused permission.

"What Tetra Pak has said, and the case study in general do not provide sufficient ground that exports and deliveries are necessary for humanitarian reasons," said Dagens Nyheter in a response.

