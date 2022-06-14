War must end with respect for Ukraine's sovereignty, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the war should end with respect for the Ukrainian people and the sovereignty of the Ukrainian state.

"The war can end when we - Ukrainians - and only we will be on our land. Of course, we invite all peoples to our land, but only to visit and without weapons. That's for sure. Therefore, this war must end with respect for our people, respect for our land, respect for our people, children, our present and future, and finally, respect for our sovereignty," Zelensky said, answering questions from Danish media.

The President also stressed that Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity.

"I understand that not everything at once. I understand that this is a great challenge. The Russian Federation is fighting against us. The second army, as they say, is the most powerful in the world," Zelensky said.

