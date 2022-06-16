Enemy tries to attack in Donbass in nine directions simultaneously - Zaluzhny

The Russian occupiers are trying to attack in nine directions in the Donbass at the same time.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The persistent fight for Luhansk Region continues. The enemy has concentrated its main strike forces in the north of the region and is trying to attack simultaneously in nine directions," Zaluzhny wrote in Facebook.

In particular, the enemy is advancing from south to north in the directions Popasna - Komyshuvakha and further to Lysychansk, Popasna - Mykolayivka, Popasna - Berestove, from north to south in the directions Bogorodichne - Sloviansk, Izyum - Sloviansk, below - Popasna - Svitlodar west in the direction of Severodonetsk - Lysychansk, as well as in the directions of Severodonetsk - Metolkine, Toshkivka - Komyshuvakha.

"In order to dislodge our troops, the enemy is using aviation, multiple rocket launchers, and artillery," the AFU commander-in-chief stressed. According to him, Severodonetsk is a key point in the system of defense operation of the Luhansk region. "The city cannot be considered in any other way," Zaluzhny stressed .

"Everyone who is in service today is a hero. Thank you for your service! Thank you to everyone who supports and believes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" - the General emphasized.