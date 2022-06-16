Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on June 16

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on June 16

The message reads: "One hundred and thirteenth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Engineering equipment of positions in the border areas of Brest region is underway. In the period from 14 to 16 June, a command and staff exercise was conducted with the military units of the logistics of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

In the northern direction, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Leonivka in the Chernihiv region and Ulanovo, Sopych, and Baranivka in the Sumy region. He struck a couple of Ka-52 helicopters near the town of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is fighting to deter units of the Defense Forces from further advancing towards the State Border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Zolochiv, Uda, Bayrak, Peremoha, Rubizhne, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pecheniha, and Lebiazhe.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the Sloviansk direction near Mazanivka, Krasnopillya, and Dibrovny. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed an enemy assault in the direction of the village of Dolyna. The enemy retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy does not stop firing on the positions of our troops along the line of contact, concentrating the main efforts on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

No active offensive operations were observed in the Lyman direction. The occupiers fired artillery at the Starodubivka district.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy used artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of the settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Loskutivka, Metolkine, and Borivske. Inflicted an air strike on Loskutovka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian occupiers fired artillery at areas of the settlements of New York, Zaitsevo, Pokrovske, Nova Kamianka, Yakovlivka, Berestove, Mykolaivka, and Novoivanivka. A couple of Ka-52 helicopters were attacked in the peaceful settlement of Yakovlivka. Our soldiers again successfully repulsed the assault of the enemy in the direction of Berestove.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to other directions. He fired mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Charivne.

The situation in the South Bug area has not changed significantly. The enemy continues to focus on maintaining the occupied frontiers and improving the engineering equipment of the positions.

He used barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Topolyne, Kniazivka, Murakhivka, Chervona Dolyna, Zorya, Kotlyareve, Novomykolaivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Lymany, and Oleksandrivka.

The enemy maintains three high-precision weapons carriers with a total volley of up to 20 Caliber cruise missiles.

Significant losses of Russian occupation troops ruin the military leadership's plans to move rapidly into Ukraine. Cases of large numbers of personnel being fired for refusing to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine have become more frequent. This does not allow to strengthen and replace Russian units that have lost their combat capability in a short time.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian units, performing fire tasks, continue to successfully reduce the number of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil."

