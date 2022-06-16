Italy's energy giant Enel to exit Russia

Italy's energy giant Enel is selling its stake in Enel Russia and leaving the Russian market.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by RBK-Ukraine citing the announcement of Enel on Italy's stock exchange website .

Enel reportedly signed two separate deals totaling $ 135 million. For this amount, 56.43% will be sold in PJSC "Enel Russia" to the company "Lukoil" and "Gazprombank-Freesia" fund .

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter and is subject to a number of conditions, including a decision by Russia's foreign investment commission and Russia's FAS. Earlier, CEO Francesco Starache announced that Enel was close to selling its Russian assets.

It should be noted that Enel Russia includes three gas power plants - Konakovskaya TPP, Nevinnomyssk TPP and Middle Ural TPP, as well as a wind farm in the Rostov region. Another wind farm in the Murmansk region will be completed in October.

