One killed, six injured in Russian strike on Mykolaiv. VIDEO

Russian invaders shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, killing a local resident and injuring six on the morning of Friday, June 17.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Kim delivered the news on Telegram.

"Four residential apartment blocks and an infrastructure facility were hit by a strike on Mykolaiv this morning. One killed and six wounded are reported at the moment, including a child," wrote Kim.

Read more: Russian armed aggression affects over 900 children in Ukraine

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops are firing at and destroying key infrastructure facilities, conducting mass shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, rocket launchers, and ballistic missiles.