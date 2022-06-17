Paramedic Tayra released from Russian captivity - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian paramedic Yuliya Payevska (Tayra), who was captured by Russian occupants in mid-March in Mariupol, was released from captivity.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I can already report this. We managed to release from captivity Tayra, the Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Paevska. I am grateful to everyone who worked for this result. Tayra is already home. We will continue to work to get everyone back," the President said.

