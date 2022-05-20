AR published video from paramedic Tayra, taken in early days of war. ВIДЕО

At the beginning of the war, volunteer Yulia Payevskaya (Tayra) was taken prisoner by the Russian occupiers, helping people in Mariupol. Now journalists have access to video from her camera.

Censor.NET reports citing Assosiated Press.

It shows personnel providing assistance to the wounded and the consequences of the shelling of Mariupol by the Russians. Separately, the AR notes that Tayra provided medical assistance not only to Ukrainians but also to the captured occupiers.

The camera also filmed doctors trying to help two children - a brother and sister whose parents died. The boy could not be saved.

The medic was able to pass the memory card from the video to journalists a few days before she was taken prisoner.

"On the flash drive that was given to you, information about the wounded for all time to date," she said.

Tayra was taken prisoner in mid-March. Nothing has been known about her fate since then.