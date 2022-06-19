ENG
Council banned import of Russian-language books

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada voted to ban the import of Russian-language literature.

Restrictions will apply to books from Russia and Belarus, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

The ban also applies to publications whose authors have Russian citizenship.

From January 1, 2023, books will be published and distributed exclusively in the state Ukrainian language, the languages of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine and the official languages of the European Union.

Other books must be in the original language or translated into Ukrainian.

Exceptions to these prohibitions may be if an individual imports literature not for the purpose of distribution and under the following conditions:

  • import of publishing products is carried out in hand luggage or accompanied luggage;
  • the total number of publishing products does not exceed 10 copies;
  • publishing products are not in the Register of anti-Ukrainian publishing products.
