Armed Forces hit "Boyko towers"

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the Petro Godovanets and Ukraina drilling rigs, which were captured by the Russian occupiers in 2014.

The head of the occupying power of the Crimea Sergey Aksonov declared it, informs Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"This morning, Ukrainian troops struck the drilling rigs of Chornomornaftogaz, 5 people were rescued, 3 of them were wounded, the search continues," the statement said.

Earlier, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko said about the strike: "The missile strike on the towers slightly hampered gas production in the Ukrainian Black Sea by the Russians."

As you know, in 2014, drilling rigs and other property of the Ukrainian state company "Chornomornaftogaz" were seized by Russia during the occupation of Crimea.

