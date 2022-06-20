Poland does not agree that Ukraine was deprived of "Eurovision"

Poland does not agree with the decision of the European Language Union on the impossibility of holding the international song contest "Eurovision-2023" in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, according to Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

The Minister of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland and the Board of TVP (Telewizja Polska) regret that the European Language Union arbitrarily decided to deprive the Ukrainian Suspilne Broadcaster of the right to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 and began negotiations on the organization of this event with the BBC", it is said in the message.

It is noted that Poland supports the position of "Suspilne" and the Ukrainian authorities, in which they call for negotiations on the organization of the contest with the participation of representatives of the winner of "Eurovision" this year.

"We assure you of our continued support of the Ukrainian Suspilne Broadcaster in finding such an organizational model for next year's Eurovision 2023 contest, which will take into account the maximum possible participation of Ukrainian artists and producers, as well as viewers from Ukraine," the statement said.

It will be recalled that on June 17, the EBU denied Ukraine the right to host Eurovision in 2023 after analyzing the security situation in the country. It also said she would start talks with the BBC on a possible competition in the UK.