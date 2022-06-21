All EU countries will approve granting Ukraine candidate status - Bloomberg

All 27 member states of the European Union intend to officially approve the granting of Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

This became known to Bloomberg from its own sources, writes Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The 27 member states of the European Union intend to officially grant Ukraine candidate status later this week after a meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday (June 20 - Ed.), At which no one objected to the decision," the statement said.

According to the publication, last week the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine this status, which is the first but very symbolic step on the long path to EU membership. At the same time, Ukraine will be obliged to implement a number of reforms related to the rule of law, justice and the fight against corruption.

In addition, the bloc also intends to support the commission's opinion on granting candidate status to Moldova, as well as Georgia, if it first meets certain additional conditions, sources said.

"This status is especially important for Ukraine, which has invested so much of its political future in closer relations with Europe, as it seeks moral support in countering Russian aggression," Bloomberg reports.

EU leaders are expected to meet in Brussels on June 23-24. The final decision on granting the status and any associated conditions must be approved by all Member States before it becomes final.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishina also said on the national telethon that granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union has a full consensus among EU leaders.

"I can share important information that each of these countries, after the decision of the European Commission on Friday, said it supports granting Ukraine candidate status, without even waiting for the June 24 meeting. I can confirm that we have full consensus of leaders," the official told.