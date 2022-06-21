In Kharkiv region, Russians remotely mined Chuhuiv

In the city of Chuguiv in the Kharkiv region, the invaders remotely mined several residential neighborhoods, and explosives technicians are now demining.

This was announced at a briefing by the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region Volodymyr Tymoshko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Anti-tank mines were scattered remotely in the morning. They have a self-destruct mechanism. They are destroyed within one to 48 hours, depending on the ambient temperature, which poses a great danger to local residents," said Tymoshko.

According to him, mines were thrown over a large area - several residential areas.

"Currently, explosive devices of the National Police, emergency services, as well as the Armed Forces are demining the area," said the head of the regional police.

According to the Kharkiv RMA, these are PTM-1 mines. Mining is carried out using rocket-propelled grenade launchers, including the Hurricane, or a helicopter remote-controlled mine-only system. Mines are green, gray-green, yellow-gray or brown-gray.

The head of the State Unitary Enterprise of the National Police in the region also stressed that the enemy had intensified shelling of Kharkiv from the border areas, where it had seized part of the settlements, and also fired missiles daily.

"Every day shelling is carried out in the Zolochiv and Derhachiv directions from Kozacha Lopana (captured village in the Derhachiv region - ed.), From Hoptivka (border checkpoint) to Piatihatky (a village administratively part of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv), direction from Liptsy captured the village of Kharkiv district) to Kharkiv, from Stary Saltiv to Kharkiv and the direction from Chuhuiv to Kharkiv," said the police chief.

